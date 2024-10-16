Kamala Harris sharpens attacks on Trump with "fascism" remark
Detroit, Michigan - In a recent interview, Kamala Harris went after her rival Donald Trump, even agreeing that his platform was "about fascism."
On Tuesday, the vice president did a live radio town hall with popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God, as part of her recent effort to gain support with Black men – a demographic that has been notably gravitating to Trump in recent years.
Throughout their conversation, Harris attacked Trump more aggressively than ever before.
"I'm going to win. I'm going to win," Harris boldly declared at one point. "But it's tight. And what is at stake is truly profound and historic."
As Harris was outlining differences between her and Trump's platform, Charlamagne interjected, describing Trump's as "about fascism," adding, "Why can't we just say it?"
Harris, who has never publicly used the word to describe Trump, surprisingly agreed, responding, "Yes, we can say that."
Harris aims to win over Black voters leaning towards Trump
At another point, she described Trump as "really weak," adding, "It's a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor."
The event came a day after Harris unveiled her new campaign agenda aimed at providing opportunities for Black men and communities. She touted aspects of her plan throughout the town hall, including her promise to legalize recreational marijuana if she wins election.
But when asked if she would support providing reparations for Black Americans if she wins, Harris sidestepped, instead insisting "it has to be studied."
