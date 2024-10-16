Kamala Harris sharpens attacks on Trump with "fascism" remark

Detroit, Michigan - In a recent interview, Kamala Harris went after her rival Donald Trump, even agreeing that his platform was "about fascism."

Kamala Harris recently attacked her opponent Donald Trump, and vowed she will win the election, during an event focused on Black voters. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Geoff Robins / AFP

On Tuesday, the vice president did a live radio town hall with popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God, as part of her recent effort to gain support with Black men – a demographic that has been notably gravitating to Trump in recent years.

Throughout their conversation, Harris attacked Trump more aggressively than ever before.

"I'm going to win. I'm going to win," Harris boldly declared at one point. "But it's tight. And what is at stake is truly profound and historic."

As Harris was outlining differences between her and Trump's platform, Charlamagne interjected, describing Trump's as "about fascism," adding, "Why can't we just say it?"

Harris, who has never publicly used the word to describe Trump, surprisingly agreed, responding, "Yes, we can say that."