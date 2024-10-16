Kamala Harris sidesteps reparations question in Detroit town hall

Detroit, Michigan - Vice President Kamala Harris once again declined to get specific about reparations in a town hall with prominent radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in an audio town hall with radio host Charlamagne Tha God in Detroit, Michigan. © REUTERS

"On the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There's no question about that, and I've been very clear about that position," the Democratic nominee said in a live radio town hall on Tuesday.

The answer came in response to a question posed by New Era Detroit founder Isaiah "Zeek" Williams on the extent to which Harris would prioritize reparations for Black Americans.

"It's understood that you are running for president for all people of America. Asking for specifics for Black communities doesn't mean don't do for others, but Black Americans are heavily asked to vote Democrat in every election for over half a century with very little in return. What are your plans to address these very important issues and change that narrative?" Williams had asked.

"Yes, I am running to be a present for all Americans," Harris responded. "That being said, I do have clear eyes about the disparities that exist and the context in which they exist, meaning history."

The vice president did not elaborate on the steps she would take to realize a reparations study, or what that process would entail in her view.

Harris then pivoted to discussion of her Opportunity Agenda for Black Men, which makes no mention of reparations. She acknowledged that many of the proposed policies, such as bringing down the costs of housing and increasing access to capital for small business owners, would benefit all communities.