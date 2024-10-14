Harris unveils new agenda to win over Black men as polls reveal leanings toward Trump
Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently unveiled her plans to help Black men if she wins the presidency.
On Monday, Harris and her campaign shared her Opportunity Agenda for Black Men, which will provide the demographic with "the tools to build wealth and achieve financial freedom, lower costs for themselves and their families, and protect their rights."
The agenda makes several key promises:
- Provide 1 million forgivable loans up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs and others to start up a business.
- Legalize marijuana on the federal level, and provide opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to succeed in the industry.
- Launch a National Health Equity Initiative to address health problems disproportionately affecting the Black community, such as mental health issues, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and prostate cancer.
- Investments in Black teachers and other opportunities in the Black community, such as apprenticeships, credentialing, and mentoring programs.
- Address rules surrounding cryptocurrency and other digital assets, as the campaign claims 20% of Black Americans own or have owned digital assets.
Harris' effort comes as recent polling has found that voters in the Black community, most notably men, have been gravitating toward supporting her rival Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris seeks to contrast her agenda with that of Donald Trump
In a statement to CNN, campaign communications Director Michael Tyler described Trump's outreach to Black men and voters as "gold sneakers, t-shirts of mug shots and insults and putting other communities down."
"The Vice President is actually speaking to what Black men can achieve under her presidency. We think that's a stark point of contrast, and one that is important to talk about," Tyler added.
On Thursday, Harris will speak more on the plan during a scheduled town hall event in Detroit, which will be hosted by The Breakfast Show co-host Charlamagne tha God.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP