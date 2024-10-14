Harris unveils new agenda to win over Black men as polls reveal leanings toward Trump

Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently unveiled her plans to help Black men if she wins the presidency.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently shared a list of new campaign promises to appeal to Black men ahead of the election in November. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Monday, Harris and her campaign shared her Opportunity Agenda for Black Men, which will provide the demographic with "the tools to build wealth and achieve financial freedom, lower costs for themselves and their families, and protect their rights."

The agenda makes several key promises:

Provide 1 million forgivable loans up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs and others to start up a business.

Legalize marijuana on the federal level, and provide opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to succeed in the industry.

Launch a National Health Equity Initiative to address health problems disproportionately affecting the Black community, such as mental health issues, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and prostate cancer.

Investments in Black teachers and other opportunities in the Black community, such as apprenticeships, credentialing, and mentoring programs.

Address rules surrounding cryptocurrency and other digital assets, as the campaign claims 20% of Black Americans own or have owned digital assets.

Harris' effort comes as recent polling has found that voters in the Black community, most notably men, have been gravitating toward supporting her rival Donald Trump.