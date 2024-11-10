Kamala Harris' stepdaughter goes off on MAGA over mental breakdown claims: "F**k you"
Washington DC - Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff clapped back after haters on social media started spreading rumors that she was having a mental breakdown following the vice president's election loss.
On Saturday, Ella shared a post on her Instagram story in which she said rumors being spread about her being checked into a mental hospital because of her reaction to Harris being defeated by Donald Trump on election night were "Not true."
"Also f**k you if you're out there spreading that. There's nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying," Ella continued.
"Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry," she added. "I've struggled with my mental health my whole life, and I'm not ashamed of it."
Emhoff's post comes after she was photographed crying as Harris gave her concession speech at Howard University last Wednesday.
Her biological mother, Kerstin Emhoff, shared a post on X from a user named Bad Hombre, who claimed Ella had been "admitted to an in-patient mental health crisis center" due to her "grief."
Kerstin described the rumor as "MAGA bs," adding, "It's ok to not feel great right now."
Hope Walz, the daughter of Harris' running mate Tim Walz, had a similarly emotional reaction to Ella's, as she argued in a recent video that America "does not deserve Kamala Harris."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP