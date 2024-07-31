Kari Lake wins Arizona GOP Senate primary to take on Democrat Ruben Gallego

Phoenix, Arizona - Far-right candidate Kari Lake won her Arizona GOP primary race for US Senate, teeing up an Election Day showdown with Democratic nominee Ruben Gallego.

Democratic nominee Ruben Gallego (l.) will face off against Republican Kari Lake in the November 2024 election to represent Arizona in the US Senate. © Collage: REUTERS

Endorsed by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Lake (54) sailed to victory in Tuesday's Republican primary, bringing in 55.3% of the vote so far.

Lake's challengers, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and former news anchor Elizabeth Reye, got 39.3% and 5.4%, respectively.

"This is not a battle between Democrats and Republicans. This is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle between the people who want to destroy this country and the people who want to save America," the former newscaster said in her Election Night victory speech.



The win pits Lake against US Representative and former Marine Ruben Gallego (44), who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Gallego announced his bid in January 2023 after current Senator Kyrsten Sinema switched her party affiliation from Democratic to Independent. Sinema later said she would not run for reelection.

"It's official – my opponent is Kari Lake," the Phoenix-area congressman posted on X. "Arizona, the choice is clear: Kari wants to ban abortion. I will always protect abortion rights."

Lake is known for her staunch defense of Trump's stolen 2020 election claims. She declined to accept the results of her own 2022 election loss to Arizona's Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.