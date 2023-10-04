Kevin McCarthy announces big decision on running again for House Speaker role

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, hours after becoming the first House speaker in history to be ousted from his job, said he will not seek the position again.

California Representative Kevin McCarthy was removed from the House speaker's office in a historic 216-210 vote on Tuesday. © REUTERS "I will not run for speaker again," McCarthy said at a news conference. "I'll have the conference pick somebody else."

A bloc of conservatives joined all House Democrats earlier in the day in a historic vote to kick him out of the speaker's office. The California Republican appeared to bow to what one GOP member said was "reality" – that conservatives had the numbers to prevent him from regaining the post. With a narrow, five-seat majority, the GOP conference has been fractured for months, and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz led the charge on the second "motion to vacate" ever in the House, and the first to be successful. Donald Trump Donald Trump set to appear at first two days of New York fraud trial Gaetz and other conservatives say McCarthy broke a pact he brokered with them in January, when the California Republican made a number of concessions to secure the gavel on the 15th ballot. One of those concessions was lowering the threshold to one member for being able to force a vacate vote. Tensions spilled onto the House floor during the vote, as GOP members jeered one another – joined by some Democrats – as they spoke for and against pushing out McCarthy. The ill will among Republicans continued bubbling over as they left their evening meeting in the Capitol basement. The House was expected to formally adjourn Tuesday evening without floor votes on speaker candidates, with a source familiar with plans saying House Democrats would put off their conference huddle until Wednesday morning.

House work on pause as McCarthy's replacement is decided

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican, led the charge to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speaker's office. © REUTERS Multiple sources said no floor work is expected until a new speaker is elected, and no announcement has been made on when those votes would begin. What's more, lawmakers and sources said little, if any, committee work is expected while the speaker question is resolved. Representative Mike Garcia, a Republican of California, said leadership suggested the conference would meet on October 10 for a "candidate forum." An Appropriations Committee member, Garcia said he hopes that panel will stay in Washington to continue working on spending legislation, but he added no decision has been made on that. Politicians Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington Representative Bob Good, a Republican of Virginia, said the forum would "allow those candidates to make their case. ... And then we would hopefully – hopefully – vote on a speaker on Wednesday." Following the vote to declare vacant the office of the speaker, House members were advised to expect no further votes this week, according to guidance House Minority Whip Kathleen Clark, a Democrat of New York, sent to her members Tuesday evening.

House Republicans face leadership crisis

Kevin McCarthy has said he will not seek the Speakership again after getting voted out of the office by all Democrats and some of his Republican colleagues. © REUTERS Before talking to the media, McCarthy told a House conference about his decision. "He just felt like he wasn't going to negotiate with Democrats," Representative Kevin Hern, aRepublican of Oklahoma, said exiting the meeting. "That he had given it all for his conference, and he was not going to negotiate with the Democrats to be speaker for the Democrats." Representative Dusty Johnson, a Republican of South Dakota, who is a member of the moderate Main Street Caucus, left the meeting and said the party "doesn't have a candidate," adding: "Frankly, one has to wonder if the House is governable at all. I wouldn't wish this job on anyone. ... I'm not sure taking Matt Gaetz's lead is the right thing for our country to do." House Energy and Commerce sources said that panel's work is likely on hold. But a Ways and Means Committee markup slated for Wednesday was still listed as taking place. Before the conference meeting, Representative Steve Womack, a Republican of Arkansas, wondered "what then will change," referring to McCarthy seeking to return to the speakership on coming floor ballots if enough conservatives are dead-set against him and all Democrats continue to vote with them? "I can tell you right now, what we did in there today is not going to help everyday Americans that are fighting the issues that they're fighting at the kitchen table to them, it's just not going to be productive," Womack said. "So let's hope that we can find our way out of this mess here." Eight Republicans joined Democrats in the 216-210 vote on a resolution to declare the office of speaker vacant. "If you're ... on the yea side of that motion to vacate. I'm not really sure what it would take for them to flip to 'no' and to really rethink their their vote," Womack added. "My impression is they have drawn that proverbial line. It's a sad day for the institution." Eventually, he said, the "pro-Kevin people" might have to "rally around someone else."