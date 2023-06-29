Kevin McCarthy does major damage control after Donald Trump comments

Kevin McCarthy said in a recent interview that he didn't know if Donald Trump was the "strongest" to win in 2024, and MAGA fans and allies aren't happy.

Washington DC - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been doing damage control after his slight criticism of Donald Trump sparked massive backlash from the MAGA world.

Kevin McCarthy (r.) said in a recent interview that he didn't know if Donald Trump was the "strongest" candidate to win in 2024, and MAGA fans and allies aren't happy. © Collage: SAUL LOEB v AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP McCarthy sat down for an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, and when asked if Trump could beat President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, he gave a predictable answer of "Yeah, he can win that election." But when asked if Trump was the "strongest" to win the election, McCarthy made a stunning admission: "I don't know that answer." The Republican's softball response caused many Trump allies to question his loyalty, pointing out that he has yet to endorse the former president's 2024 re-election bid. Politicians Lauren Boebert and more US officials reportedly targeted by letters with white powder Yet the House speaker swiftly made a turnaround.

Did Kevin McCarthy apologize to Donald Trump?

Did Kevin McCarthy (pictured) try to make things right with Donald Trump supporters? © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Only a few hours later, McCarthy did an exclusive interview with Breitbart, where he claimed Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016." He also blamed the media for taking his comment out of context and "attempting to drive a wedge between" Trump and House Republicans. In his last desperate efforts to fix his mess, several sources told The New York Times that McCarthy personally called Trump to apologize, and sent fundraising emails and texts to supporters that read "Trump is the STRONGEST opponent to Biden!" Reparations Texas Republican introduces bill to punish cities and states for pursuing reparations The strife between the two politicians demonstrates that Trump still has a powerful hold on not just the Republican base, but the party itself.