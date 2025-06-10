Kristi Noem issues disturbing threat to LA protesters: "They're a city of criminals"

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a disturbing warning to those protesting against the Trump administration's mass deportations , vowing to "hit back" forcibly.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to "hit back" against those protesting President Donald Trump's mass deportations in Los Angeles. © Collage: AFP/Frederic J. Brown & AFP/Alex Brandon/POOL

"We're coming in and doing what the president has said that he's going to do," Noem told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday after days of law enforcement violence against protesters in Los Angeles.

"The more that people conduct violence against law enforcement officers, boy, we’re going to hit 'em back, and we're going to hit 'em back harder than we ever have before," she said.

Noem's threats come as demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump's brutal deportation campaign, which has seen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently detain thousands of migrants across the country.

Despite local law enforcement stressing that the majority of protests over the weekend were peaceful, the Trump administration deployed the National Guard and the US Marines to quash dissent.

Noem took aim at not only the protesters themselves in her remarks, but also at undocumented immigrants, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"She’s holding press conferences talking about the fact that people have the right to peacefully protest and that they’re a city of immigrants," Noem said of Bass, adding, "Well, they’re not a city of immigrants, they’re a city of criminals, because she has protected them for so many years."

Attorney General Pam Bondi also threatened protesters while speaking to Hannity, vowing to "protect" the LAPD and prosecute those on the street.