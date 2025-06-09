Trump further threatens LA protestors: "They will be hit harder than they have ever been hit"

Los Angeles, California - President Donald Trump on Monday accused protesters in Los Angeles of insurrection and threatened they would be "hit harder" than ever if they disrespect security forces during clashes triggered by anger over violent immigration raids.

President Trump accused protesters in Los Angeles of insurrection and threatened they would be "hit harder" than ever if they disrespect security forces. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Demonstrators in a small part of the second biggest US city's downtown area torched cars and looted stores in ugly scenes Sunday that saw law enforcement responding with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Trump posted he had deployed National Guard troops "to deal with the violent, instigated riots" and "if we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated."

"The people are causing the problems are professional agitators and insurrectionists," he told reporters in Washington.

On social media, he said protesters spat at troops and if they continued to do so, "I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!"

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused the president of deliberately stoking tensions by using the National Guard, a reserve military force usually controlled by state governors.

"This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires," Newsom said, adding California would be suing the federal government over the deployment.

Trump shot back, saying, "I would do it" when asked if Newsom should be arrested.