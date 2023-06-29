Lauren Boebert and more US officials reportedly targeted by letters with white powder

Denver, Colorado - US Representative Lauren Boebert was among a group of mostly Republican politicians and officials who were sent suspicious letters laced with an "apparently harmless white powder," the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The FBI is investigating the origin of the letters, a spokesperson confirmed to the Denver Post on Wednesday.



More than 100 letters were sent to various public officials across the country, according to the Journal, including Boebert, conservative US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Republican state lawmakers in Kansas and Montana.

Several letters were intercepted by the US Postal Service and had been discovered in Colorado, Kansas, Florida, Georgia, Washington DC, Montana, and Tennessee.

Vikki Migoya, spokesperson for the FBI’s Denver office, said in a statement to the Post that some of the letters "contained an unknown substance."

Testing is ongoing to determine the exact substance in the letters but initial results indicated no risk to public safety.