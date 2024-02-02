George Santos and Lauren Boebert get mercilessly roasted at congressional dinner
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her former colleague George Santos were the butt of a handful of jokes during the Washington Press Club Foundation's recent annual congressional dinner.
The Wednesday night event featured a handful of Representatives from both sides of the political aisle taking shots at each other, with Santos and Boebert being the targets of honor.
The event's program featured a cartoon depiction of Santos dressed as The Phantom of the Opera, guiding a boat that carried a donkey and an elephant – political symbols for the two major political parties.
His short controversy-filled tenure in Congress, where he was caught lying on countless occasions, came under fire by lawmakers who roasted Santos relentlessly.
"Last year, George Santos said he was Jew-ish," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Now he has a new ethnicity: He's fin-ished."
Boebert also wasn't spared from embarrassment as Michigan Representative Lisa McClain ripped into her colleague from Colorado, who was infamously caught on camera groping a date during a Beetlejuice musical.
"Please keep your hands above the table... I know it's date night for some of you, but no inappropriate touching," she quipped. "That includes you, Lauren Boebert. No vaping either."
George Santos and Lauren Boebert double down on MAGA
While Santos got booted from politics and Boebert is seeking re-election in a different district from the one she spent 2023 representing, the two still hold tight to their identities as MAGA Republicans.
Shortly after Santos was voted out of Congress back in December following a damning report from the bipartisan House Ethics Committee – which "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct – Boebert came to his defense, arguing that expelling an official without due process "sets a dangerous precedent that I could not support."
"George Santos was elected by New York's 3rd Congressional District voters, and until the day he is actually convicted of a crime, it should have been up to those voters whether or not he remained in Congress," Boebert added.
