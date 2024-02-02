George Santos and Lauren Boebert get mercilessly roasted at congressional dinner

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her former colleague George Santos were the butt of a handful of jokes during the Washington Press Club Foundation's recent annual congressional dinner.

The Washington Press Club Foundation recently held a congressional dinner where politicians cracked jokes about George Santos (l.) and Lauren Boebert (r.) © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Wednesday night event featured a handful of Representatives from both sides of the political aisle taking shots at each other, with Santos and Boebert being the targets of honor.

The event's program featured a cartoon depiction of Santos dressed as The Phantom of the Opera, guiding a boat that carried a donkey and an elephant – political symbols for the two major political parties.

His short controversy-filled tenure in Congress, where he was caught lying on countless occasions, came under fire by lawmakers who roasted Santos relentlessly.

"Last year, George Santos said he was Jew-ish," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Now he has a new ethnicity: He's fin-ished."

Boebert also wasn't spared from embarrassment as Michigan Representative Lisa McClain ripped into her colleague from Colorado, who was infamously caught on camera groping a date during a Beetlejuice musical.

"Please keep your hands above the table... I know it's date night for some of you, but no inappropriate touching," she quipped. "That includes you, Lauren Boebert. No vaping either."