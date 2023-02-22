George Santos can't stop lying, even as he confesses to lying
Washington DC - Rep. George Santos has become infamous for blatantly lying to the American people and others in politics, but does he really have the audacity to lie about lying?
Santos' recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored finally showed the congressman admitting to something voters and his constituents have known for some time now: "I've been a terrible liar."
Ironically, journalists across multiple outlets have picked apart some of the claims made in the interview, and it turns out he was lying about lying.
First, Santos lied repeatedly about his educational background. His resume that helped get him get elected was found to be riddled with fabrications, including a claim that he possessed a master's degree in business from NYU and scored an impressive 710 on the GMAT.
Santos never admitted to it being wrong, but rather insisted that he didn't create or share the resume.
"I didn’t supply it, and nobody associated with me supplied it," he explained. "That came from the GOP, and I'm still trying to understand where that came from."
According to CNN, it turns out the politician indeed "personally presented" the resume to the Nassau County Republican Committee back in 2020.
Santos' excessive lies didn't end there, as Morgan went on to press him about his false claims of being Jewish and stealing money from a fundraiser for a sick dog.
George Santos gets asked about being Jewish, claims it was a "party favor joke"
Piers Morgan pressed Santos about his proposed Jewish heritage, flat out telling him, "You're not Jewish."
Once again, Santos refused to simply admit that he was lying, and instead danced around the point.
The politician insisted that any time he hinted at having a Jewish background, he was simply making a "party favor joke" that he says people enjoyed until recently, as "everybody is trying to cancel me."
Morgan also asked about accusations that Santos helped raise money through a GoFundMe account for a dying dog owned by a homeless veteran only to disappear with the funds.
Santos argued that he "never met" the veteran, insisting that if he had, the dog would have received the life-saving surgery the funds were raised for.
Despite the black cloud of controversy that has followed him, Santos has continued to lie and push other false narratives.
Unfortunately for him, just about everyone seems to be tired of it, with many calling for his resignation.
Santos has refused to step down, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who could remove him, has defended the troubled politician, arguing that Santos being elected by his district means he has "a responsibility to uphold what they voted for."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire