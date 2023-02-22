George Santos can't stop lying, even as he confesses to lying

Washington DC - Rep. George Santos has become infamous for blatantly lying to the American people and others in politics , but does he really have the audacity to lie about lying?

George Santos' recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored continues to be picked apart. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Santos' recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored finally showed the congressman admitting to something voters and his constituents have known for some time now: "I've been a terrible liar."

Ironically, journalists across multiple outlets have picked apart some of the claims made in the interview, and it turns out he was lying about lying.

First, Santos lied repeatedly about his educational background. His resume that helped get him get elected was found to be riddled with fabrications, including a claim that he possessed a master's degree in business from NYU and scored an impressive 710 on the GMAT.

Santos never admitted to it being wrong, but rather insisted that he didn't create or share the resume.

"I didn’t supply it, and nobody associated with me supplied it," he explained. "That came from the GOP, and I'm still trying to understand where that came from."

According to CNN, it turns out the politician indeed "personally presented" the resume to the Nassau County Republican Committee back in 2020.

Santos' excessive lies didn't end there, as Morgan went on to press him about his false claims of being Jewish and stealing money from a fundraiser for a sick dog.

