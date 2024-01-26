Lauren Boebert fends off attacks during first primary debate for new district

Fort Lupton, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert battled eight other candidates in a Colorado GOP primary debate on Thursday night, as she tries desperately to win over voters in her new congressional district.

House Representative Lauren Boebert participated in a local Republican debate on Thursday as she runs for re-election in a new district of Colorado. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Boebert recently announced her move to the 4th District from the 3rd, where she will be seeking re-election to Congress for her second term.

Many speculate that the move came because Adam Frisch, her Democratic challenger for the 3rd District, was on a path to beating her and the 4th District is considered a safe bet for conservative candidates.

"I am here to earn your vote. This is not a coronation," Boebert said in her opening remarks of the debate at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center.

As one of the more notable names on the stage, Boebert was easily the biggest target and spent the night fending off hard questions and attacks.

Instead of fighting fire with fire, however, she did her best to appear humble.

At one point, state Rep. and candidate Mike Lynch asked, "Can you give the definition of 'carpetbagger' to me?"

"My boys and I needed a fresh start," Boebert answered.

"That's been very public of what home life looks like. And I'm sorry to bring that up. I tried to put it into a very pretty package and bring my ex-husband lots of honor, but since there is nothing private about my personal life, it is out there."

"My boys need some freedom from what has been going on, and this move is the right move for me and them," she added.