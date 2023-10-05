Lauren Boebert defends Matt Gaetz as Republicans want to axe him

Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert is coming to the defense of her MAGA ally Rep Matt Gaetz, as their fellow Republicans seek to have him removed.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued a warning on social media to her fellow Republicans that might be planning to try and oust Matt Gaetz (l.). © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado congresswoman took to X/Twitter to issue a warning to those planning to try and oust Gaetz.

"My colleagues would be sorely mistaken to take a childish, vengeful route and try to expel my friend Matt Gaetz for standing up to failed leadership," she stated.

Gaetz has been critical of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as he served as the middle man between the parties to help pass a temporary spending measure over the weekend to avoid a government shutdown.

The Florida Rep. led an aggressive campaign to have McCarthy removed from his position. It succeeded only hours after the bill was approved when he and seven other far-right Republicans, along with House Democrats, voted him out.

Gaetz has since gained the ire of many of his Republican Party members who see the infighting taking place – something Gaetz tends to be the center of – as doing more harm than good, especially as important elections will take place next year.