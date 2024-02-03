Lauren Boebert floats ousting Speaker Mike Johnson: "We need leadership"

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is not a fan of House Speaker Mike Johnson , and has floated the idea that it may be time to vote him out.

In a recent interview, Representative Lauren Boebert (r.) expressed interest in bringing forth a motion to vote out House Speaker Mike Johnson. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

In a recent interview with far-right commentator Steve Bannon, Boebert expressed her grievances with spending deals Johnson has made with Democrats, and claimed some of her Republican allies would like to see him replaced.

"There are other members who have threatened to use the lever of accountability that I fought for last January," she explained. "I don't want to get there, but we need leadership."

Last year Boebert was part of a successful effort, led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, to remove then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

After failing twice to vote in a new speaker, Johnson was elected in October, but has recently faced similar criticisms as those that led to McCarthy's ousting.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that she would "personally file a motion to vacate" if Johnson allows support for Ukraine to be included in an upcoming spending deal.

Boebert's latest criticism comes after she praised Johnson back in January for endorsing her campaign for re-election.

"I look forward to working with him to get President [Donald Trump] re-elected and defend our majority," Boebert also said at the time.