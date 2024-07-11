Lauren Boebert embarrassed during House hearing: "Do you understand the ruling?"

Washington DC - During a recent House Oversight Committee hearing, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tried to interrogate a government official, but her effort failed miserably.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got into a tiff with a government official over a recent court ruling, and it didn't end well for her. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Colorado representative attempted to grill Michael Regan, the administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, regarding a recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Chevron deference.

She pressed Regan about "your rogue bureaucrats that have enacted these unconstitutional regulations" and repeatedly asked if the EPA planned to repeal them.

Regan, clearly confused by her line of questioning, asked Boebert, "Do you understand the ruling?"

The two squabbled for some time over the questioning until Regan, with a laugh, said, "No."

Boebert, an outspoken MAGA Republican who recently won her primary for re-election, was clearly misinformed on what the ruling entails, forcing one of her Democratic colleagues to step in and explain it.