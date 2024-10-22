Lauren Boebert goes to war with Biden for trying to protect "ugly" endangered birds
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been raging at President Joe Biden over the government's recent initiatives to protect endangered species and address environmental concerns in her state of Colorado.
On October 17, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Colorado announced new plans to protect game and endangered species, conserve public lands, and refocus energy development to areas "with the highest potential for oil and gas resources."
Part of their plans include creating "a one-mile buffer" around the habitats of Gunnison sage-grouse - an endangered bird living in the sagebrush habitats of southwestern Colorado.
On Tuesday, Boebert shared a scathing press release, slamming the Biden administration and "radical progressives" for "attempting to lock up our public lands" to save the "ugly" bird, which she described as "ridiculous and unnecessary."
"Instead of putting Coloradans first, they're continuing to bend the knee to Green New Deal worshipers who want to destroy Colorado's oil & gas industry," Boebert argued. "Our children will lose out on millions of dollars for education from this tyrannical seizure of our land, and there is nothing balanced about it.
"[Barack Obama], Biden, and [Kamala Harris] have tried to use the Gunnison Sage-Grouse's ugly, non-endangered cousin, the Greater Sage-Grouse, to lock up more than 183 million acres in the West," she claimed, adding their latest effort will "lock up tens of millions of acres more of surface and subsurface mineral rights."
The MAGA congresswomen vowed to "fight this newest land grab" as she claims the Biden administration and the BLM are trying to "damage our economy."
Social media slams Lauren Boebert's anti-conservation stance
Boebert shared her statement on X, and while a handful of social media users in the comments agreed with her effort – as one claimed, "climate cult profiteers are paying these people off bigly" – most of the reactions were highly critical, arguing Boebert doesn't have a proper grasp on the BLM's plan.
"The release specifically says they are focusing on land where the highest potential for oil and gas is," one user wrote.
"Until the 'G' in your GED stands for "Geology," maybe stop doing your ridiculous stompy-foot routine to score another energy "consultant" job for whoever you're handling now."
Another user called Boebert a "fool," arguing the US is "producing more oil and gas than any other time in our history," and that lands need to be preserved, instead of being exploited "for resources that we don't need."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP