Lauren Boebert goes to war with Biden for trying to protect "ugly" endangered birds

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been raging at President Joe Biden over the government's recent initiatives to protect endangered species and address environmental concerns in her state of Colorado.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been criticizing President Joe Biden over federal plans to protect lands and endangered species in her state. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On October 17, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Colorado announced new plans to protect game and endangered species, conserve public lands, and refocus energy development to areas "with the highest potential for oil and gas resources."

Part of their plans include creating "a one-mile buffer" around the habitats of Gunnison sage-grouse - an endangered bird living in the sagebrush habitats of southwestern Colorado.

On Tuesday, Boebert shared a scathing press release, slamming the Biden administration and "radical progressives" for "attempting to lock up our public lands" to save the "ugly" bird, which she described as "ridiculous and unnecessary."

"Instead of putting Coloradans first, they're continuing to bend the knee to Green New Deal worshipers who want to destroy Colorado's oil & gas industry," Boebert argued. "Our children will lose out on millions of dollars for education from this tyrannical seizure of our land, and there is nothing balanced about it.

"[Barack Obama], Biden, and [Kamala Harris] have tried to use the Gunnison Sage-Grouse's ugly, non-endangered cousin, the Greater Sage-Grouse, to lock up more than 183 million acres in the West," she claimed, adding their latest effort will "lock up tens of millions of acres more of surface and subsurface mineral rights."

The MAGA congresswomen vowed to "fight this newest land grab" as she claims the Biden administration and the BLM are trying to "damage our economy."