Lauren Boebert offers pardoned January 6 rioters a tour of the Capitol

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has offered to give a private tour of the Capitol to the January 6 rioters who President Donald Trump pardoned.

On Tuesday, Boebert held a press conference outside the DC Central Detention Facility, during which she lamented about the "livelihoods that were lost" as a result of the rioters being "locked up unjustly."

She mocked Democrats, who she claimed are "regretting" that they "didn't shut up" about January 6.

"They messed around, if you will, for four years, and now they're finding out," Boebert stated.

She went on to extend a special invite to the rioters who have yet to be released.

"I want to see them for their release, and you know, I'll be the first member of Congress to offer them a guided tour in the Capitol tonight," she declared.

Her remarks come after Trump pardoned nearly all the 1,500 convicted rioters immediately following his inauguration earlier this week. While Trump had previously vowed to decide who would be pardoned on a case-by-case basis, he instead issued a sweeping pardon, releasing rioters who had been convicted of harming law enforcement that day.