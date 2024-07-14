Lauren Boebert publicly blames Biden for Trump assassination attempt
Washington DC - In a recent interview, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert blamed President Joe Biden for the assassination attempt against Donald Trump over the weekend.
Trump was lightly wounded when a lone gunman fired several shots during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His ear was grazed by one of the bullets, and one person in the crowd was killed, while two others were injured.
On Sunday, Boebert spoke with local Denver news station KUSA, where she blamed Biden and Democrats and their harsh rhetoric about Trump, which she believes led to the shooting.
"I believe that much of the rhetoric from the Left has escalated to this moment," Boebert explained. "Just last week, we saw Joe Biden trying to excuse his poor performance at the debate and get that behind him and say, now we need to put Trump in a bullseye."
Boebert was referring to Biden's comments during a recent meeting with donors, where he reportedly stated, "We're done talking about the debate; it's time to put Trump in a bullseye."
"I do believe that Joe Biden is responsible for the shooting today," Boebert continued.
"Everyone who has called [Trump] a fascist. Everyone who has called him a threat to democracy, who said that he should be put in a bullseye as Joe Biden said? They need to have some very deep reflection tonight before another tragedy like this takes place."
Lauren Boebert continues to push the narrative that Joe Biden is to blame
Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, Boebert has become one of Trump's fiercest allies in Congress. As a MAGA Republican, she has made a habit of using her platform and influence to defend him at every turn.
Following the shooting, Boebert shared a post on X, saying that she was praying for the former president.
She added, "Throughout history, those who hate God and embrace evil have joined forces," and "We are one nation under god, and we will overcome evil!"
While the Congresswoman has not directly reiterated her claim on the platform that Biden is to blame, she has since reposted others from users making similar allegations.
During the interview, Boebert was pressed about her own questionable rhetoric, which the host said "might contribute to the heated political environment."
Boebert responded, "Nothing I have ever said has incited violence. I am not calling for the death of someone... I do not condone anyone who would call for any sort of political violence."
