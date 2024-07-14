Lauren Boebert publicly blames Biden for Trump assassination attempt

Washington DC - In a recent interview, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert blamed President Joe Biden for the assassination attempt against Donald Trump over the weekend.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert (r.) has begun publicly blaming President Joe Biden (l.) for the recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Newscom World

Trump was lightly wounded when a lone gunman fired several shots during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His ear was grazed by one of the bullets, and one person in the crowd was killed, while two others were injured.

On Sunday, Boebert spoke with local Denver news station KUSA, where she blamed Biden and Democrats and their harsh rhetoric about Trump, which she believes led to the shooting.

"I believe that much of the rhetoric from the Left has escalated to this moment," Boebert explained. "Just last week, we saw Joe Biden trying to excuse his poor performance at the debate and get that behind him and say, now we need to put Trump in a bullseye."

Boebert was referring to Biden's comments during a recent meeting with donors, where he reportedly stated, "We're done talking about the debate; it's time to put Trump in a bullseye."

"I do believe that Joe Biden is responsible for the shooting today," Boebert continued.

"Everyone who has called [Trump] a fascist. Everyone who has called him a threat to democracy, who said that he should be put in a bullseye as Joe Biden said? They need to have some very deep reflection tonight before another tragedy like this takes place."