Lauren Boebert ripped on social media for sharing climate change misinformation

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Lauren Boebert is facing criticism after sharing a misinformed rebuke of climate change on social media.

Over the weekend, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was hit with criticism after sharing a misinformed social media post criticizing climate protesters. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Late Sunday night, Boebert shared the post on social media, where she openly disparaged climate activists.

"You've got to appreciate the irony of climate protesters trudging through a foot of snow and -30 degree wind chills to yell about how the planet is warming," she wrote.

"They just don't see it, do they?"

Her post ignited a firestorm, with many users pointing out her apparent ignorance on the subject.

"It's not just about the Earth getting hotter; it's about extreme weather patterns as the Earth tries to adapt," one user explained.

"This includes intensified cold spells, erratic rainfall, heavy snow, and more, all symptoms of climate change."



Others shared graphs showing the drastic changes in climate across the world in recent years, noting that the science has been well-documented.

Some did step in to back up Boebert, with one user arguing that "climate activists are just hypocrites who are bored."