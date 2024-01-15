Lauren Boebert ripped on social media for sharing climate change misinformation
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Lauren Boebert is facing criticism after sharing a misinformed rebuke of climate change on social media.
Late Sunday night, Boebert shared the post on social media, where she openly disparaged climate activists.
"You've got to appreciate the irony of climate protesters trudging through a foot of snow and -30 degree wind chills to yell about how the planet is warming," she wrote.
"They just don't see it, do they?"
Her post ignited a firestorm, with many users pointing out her apparent ignorance on the subject.
"It's not just about the Earth getting hotter; it's about extreme weather patterns as the Earth tries to adapt," one user explained.
"This includes intensified cold spells, erratic rainfall, heavy snow, and more, all symptoms of climate change."
Others shared graphs showing the drastic changes in climate across the world in recent years, noting that the science has been well-documented.
Some did step in to back up Boebert, with one user arguing that "climate activists are just hypocrites who are bored."
Climate activists ramp up action against Republican politicians
Boebert, along with many other Republican politicians, has been vocal about her dismissal of climate science and has made a habit of voting in opposition to related legislation.
Her recent post comes as climate protesters ramp up demonstrations at Republican events. Last week, a security guard tackled a protester who rushed the stage as Ron DeSantis was speaking, and over the weekend a protester was escorted out after interupting a rally for former president Donald Trump.
Boebert will see how well her views on climate change do with voters as she seeks re-election in 2024.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP