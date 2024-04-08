Lauren Boebert to show off basketball skills in wild new campaign ad
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is reportedly planning to air a new campaign commercial in a bid to gain support from NCAA basketball fans in her district.
Per Fox News, the Colorado representative will launch the ad on Monday night during the NCAA basketball championship game.
The 30-second clip will reportedly feature Boebert's youngest son, Roman, who asks his mother to "shoot some hoops."
"Sorry Roman, I can't right now, I'm deciding what to say in my new campaign commercial," Boebert responds.
"That's easy, Mom! Why don't you just tell them about how you carry a gun and always fight for freedom?" Roman says.
"Did you tell them that you voted to cut spending and increase American energy production?" he continues. "
"You should probably also tell them that you passed bills to create Colorado jobs and to secure the border."
The ad, which closes with Boebert and her son playing a pick-up game, comes amid her challenging race for re-election in Colorado's 4th District. She recently came out on top in a GOP nominating assembly, securing her place on state ballots for the congressional primary election on June 25.
"I'm sure everyone who sees [the new ad] will agree that our message of securing the southern border, cutting federal spending, and increasing American energy production is a slam dunk," Boebert told Fox News.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP