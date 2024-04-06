Lauren Boebert snags huge victory at GOP nominating assembly
Pueblo, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert scored a big win after winning the recent GOP nominating assembly in her new district.
According to The Colorado Sun, the state's 4th Congressional District held its GOP assembly, where 527 party delegates voted on which congressional primary candidates would continue on in the race.
Candidates needed to either provide 1,500 signatures from district voters or win at least 30% of delegate votes to move forward.
Boebert, who announced her move to the district after abandoning Colorado's 3rd District back in December, absolutely swept the competition, garnering 41% of the votes.
The politician gave a victory speech after the win, where she touted her faith, her work while in Congress, and a recent endorsement from former President Donald Trump as the reasons for her success.
She also acknowledged a recent emergency surgery she had to undergo.
"I said, 'I don't care if I have to go to that assembly on a stretcher,'" Boebert joked. "I had a lot of folks in DC tell me, 'Hey, here's your out, you had surgery. You don't have to go; it's not worth the risk.'
"Well, I politely told them to shove it," she added.
Lauren Boebert's re-election effort gets a much needed boost
Boebert's win has secured her name on the ballot in the upcoming primary election, but other candidates weren't as lucky, resulting in the race slimming down.
Former state Senator Ted Harvey, who has been Boebert's biggest rival in the race, only managed to get 26% of the votes, missing the 30% mark, and as he did not submit signatures, he has been effectively knocked out of the race.
Conservative commentator Deborah Flora, who did not participate in the assembly, managed to gather enough signatures to make it on the ballots, while signatures for candidates Richard Holtorf, Mike Lynch, Chris Phelen, Jerry Sonnenberg, Floyd Trujillo, and Peter Yu are all still pending review.
Voters in Colorado's 4th District will head to the polls for the GOP primary on June 25.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network