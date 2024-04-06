Lauren Boebert snags huge victory at GOP nominating assembly

Pueblo, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert scored a big win after winning the recent GOP nominating assembly in her new district.

On Friday, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (center r.) won enough GOP delegate votes to secure her name on ballots for the upcoming primary election. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

According to The Colorado Sun, the state's 4th Congressional District held its GOP assembly, where 527 party delegates voted on which congressional primary candidates would continue on in the race.

Candidates needed to either provide 1,500 signatures from district voters or win at least 30% of delegate votes to move forward.

Boebert, who announced her move to the district after abandoning Colorado's 3rd District back in December, absolutely swept the competition, garnering 41% of the votes.

The politician gave a victory speech after the win, where she touted her faith, her work while in Congress, and a recent endorsement from former President Donald Trump as the reasons for her success.

She also acknowledged a recent emergency surgery she had to undergo.

"I said, 'I don't care if I have to go to that assembly on a stretcher,'" Boebert joked. "I had a lot of folks in DC tell me, 'Hey, here's your out, you had surgery. You don't have to go; it's not worth the risk.'

"Well, I politely told them to shove it," she added.