Lauren Boebert doubles down on "pimp cane" slur against Al Green in abusive interview

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is doubling down on racist comments about her colleague, Representative Al Green, after another colleague filed a motion to censure her.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert responded after a colleague filed a resolution to censure her over racist comments she made about congressman Al Green. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last week, Boebert mocked Green after he protested at President Donald Trump's address to Congress, accusing the 77-year-old of having shook "his pimp cane" at the president.



In response, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania introduced a resolution to censure Boebert for what she described as "racist and derogatory" remarks.

On Tuesday, the Colorado representative took her mocking of Green even further in an interview with Real America's Voice, suggesting he doesn't actually need the cane.

"I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk. I have seen him shake it for years all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I've ever been present with him in, and if that gold-plated cane isn't a pimp cane, I don't know what is," Boebert argued.

"But maybe Houlahoo is really the racist here," she added. "Are only Blacks pimps? Is that what I'm hearing? Are there no cisgender white pimps in America?"

Boebert went on to say her comment was only a "little slight," but challenged Houlahan to bring it on.