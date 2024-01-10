Lauren Boebert's ex-husband arrested following restaurant brawl

Silt, Colorado - Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , has been arrested in relation to a recent public altercation the two had at a local restaurant.

According to CBS News, Jayson was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the incident that took place on Saturday at the Miner's Claim restaurant, located in the politician's district.

He is now being held at Garfield County Jail, where he faces several charges, including misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

His bond is set at $2,500, and an investigation is ongoing.

It was previously reported that Jayson called the police during the altercation, claiming to be a "victim of domestic violence."

He later corroborated a rumor that Lauren, with whom he went through a messy divorce last year, "punched" him multiple times.