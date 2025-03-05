Linda McMahon hits at Department of Education shutdown with "Final Mission" memo

Washington DC - Linda McMahon, the secretary of education under President Donald Trump , sent out a memo hinting that her department may soon shut down.

In a recent memo titled "Our Department's Final Mission," McMahon explained that Trump has tasked the department with "accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat... quickly and responsibly, as the department is currently being "corrupted by political ideologies, special interests, and unjust discrimination."

Last month, Trump, who vowed to dismantle the department while running for president, signed several executive orders that McMahon explained aimed to "[combat] critical race theory, DEI, gender ideology, discrimination in admissions, promoting school choice for every child, and restoring patriotic education and civics."

While McMahon did not say outright that the department will be axed, she touted a vision to "send education back to the states and empower all parents to choose an excellent education for their children."

"The Department of Education's role in this new era of accountability is to restore the rightful role of state oversight in education and to end the overreach from Washington," she added.