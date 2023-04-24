Lindsey Graham goes off the rails during TV interview on abortion restrictions
Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham broke down during a Sunday TV interview on abortion, avoiding questions and resorting to conspiracies to justify his proposed federal 15-week ban.
After previously insisting limits on reproductive rights should be left to the states, Graham introduced a federal 15-week abortion ban in the Senate last September, just before the midterm elections.
CNN's Dana Bash asked the senator in an interview aired on Sunday to clarify whether he thinks abortion bans should be a state or federal issue.
The Central native repeatedly dodged the question and began yelling false claims that Democrats want to allow "barbaric" abortions up until the moment of birth.
When Bash tried to bring him back to her original question, Graham snapped.
"No, no, no, you media, you keep covering for these guys," he shouted. "They introduced legislation that allowed abortion on demand with taxpayer funds to the moment of birth, that’s the law they want to pass and nobody in your business will talk about it."
Bash denied "covering" for any politician and noted that she regularly asks Democratic interviewees where they stand on abortion.
Donald Trump comes out against federal abortion ban
The interview came after Donald Trump, whom Graham has endorsed for reelection, affirmed his support for anti-abortion measures but said he did not believe in a national ban during video-streamed remarks at a Saturday event in Clive, Iowa.
The ex-president bragged that his Supreme Court nominees succeeded in overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and said it should now be up to the states to crack down on abortion access.
He also made dangerous and false claims suggesting that Democrats support "executing babies after birth."
Graham's proposed 15-week federal ban would severely restrict abortions well before fetal viability, which occurs around 23 or 24 weeks – the standard struck down along with Roe.
