Lindsey Graham goes off the rails during TV interview on abortion restrictions

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham broke down during a Sunday TV interview on abortion , avoiding questions and resorting to conspiracies to justify his proposed federal 15-week ban.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After previously insisting limits on reproductive rights should be left to the states, Graham introduced a federal 15-week abortion ban in the Senate last September, just before the midterm elections.

CNN's Dana Bash asked the senator in an interview aired on Sunday to clarify whether he thinks abortion bans should be a state or federal issue.

The Central native repeatedly dodged the question and began yelling false claims that Democrats want to allow "barbaric" abortions up until the moment of birth.

When Bash tried to bring him back to her original question, Graham snapped.

"No, no, no, you media, you keep covering for these guys," he shouted. "They introduced legislation that allowed abortion on demand with taxpayer funds to the moment of birth, that’s the law they want to pass and nobody in your business will talk about it."

Bash denied "covering" for any politician and noted that she regularly asks Democratic interviewees where they stand on abortion.