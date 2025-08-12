MAGA Rep. Doug LaMalfa booed while defending Trump's agenda at town halls
Chico, California - MAGA Congressman Doug LaMalfa of California was met with heavy criticism as he attempted to defend President Donald Trump's controversial agenda during two recent town hall events.
On Monday, LaMalfa held town halls in Chico and Red Bluff, both of which saw jeers and boos from the audience as he was pressed on a number of issues.
In Chico, the representative was reportedly met with loud shouts of profanity as he seemed to brag about being at the Capitol during the January 6 riots.
"No fascism in America! You need to be impeached!" one man yelled, as another flipped off the politician.
When pressed about his support for Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which is expected to cut popular federal programs such as Medicaid, LaMalfa explained the reforms sought to target "bad apples" – which was met with vicious boos.
LaMalfa surprisingly wasn't supportive of the scandal surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, stating it was a "bad look" for Trump and his administration to allow information to continue being "suppressed."
But during the Red Bluff event, LaMalfa defended Trump's controversial tariffs on foreign trade partners, admitting they aren't "ideal" for American consumers but adding that he believes "at some point we'll end up with very low or zero tariffs" as a result of the policies.
Republicans face angry constituents in Trump-era town halls
LaMalfa's event, which was his first in-person event in eight years, comes as a number of Republican town halls have been met with protesters and angry constituents demanding answers about their local politician's support for Trump's agenda.
In return, Trump has pushed the unfounded claim that Democrats are "paying a fortune to have people infiltrate" the events, and House Speaker Mike Johnson has advised officials to no longer bother holding them.
Earlier this month, Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin suffered a similar fate, as most of his comments during a town hall were met with anger from the crowd.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World