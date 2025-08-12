MAGA Rep. Doug LaMalfa booed while defending Trump's agenda at town halls

Chico, California - MAGA Congressman Doug LaMalfa of California was met with heavy criticism as he attempted to defend President Donald Trump 's controversial agenda during two recent town hall events.

On Monday, LaMalfa held town halls in Chico and Red Bluff, both of which saw jeers and boos from the audience as he was pressed on a number of issues.

In Chico, the representative was reportedly met with loud shouts of profanity as he seemed to brag about being at the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

"No fascism in America! You need to be impeached!" one man yelled, as another flipped off the politician.

When pressed about his support for Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which is expected to cut popular federal programs such as Medicaid, LaMalfa explained the reforms sought to target "bad apples" – which was met with vicious boos.

LaMalfa surprisingly wasn't supportive of the scandal surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, stating it was a "bad look" for Trump and his administration to allow information to continue being "suppressed."

But during the Red Bluff event, LaMalfa defended Trump's controversial tariffs on foreign trade partners, admitting they aren't "ideal" for American consumers but adding that he believes "at some point we'll end up with very low or zero tariffs" as a result of the policies.