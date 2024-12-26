Marianne Williamson announces bid to head DNC: "I will work to reinvent the party from the inside out"

Washington DC - Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson recently announced that she is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced on Thursday that she will be running to be chair of the Democratic National Committee. © Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Williamson shared an open letter to members of the DNC, in which she argued that the coming election for chair of the committee "feels different than in past years," and the party is in need of a "transformation."

"This year, the party faces a more critical problem than we have ever faced before," Williamson wrote.

"The MAGA phenomenon now challenges the very way that politics are done in America, and the traditional tool kit of party organizing will not be enough to meet the moment."

She went on to heavily criticize President-elect Donald Trump for having "ushered in an age of political theater," but noted that it's important to understand "the psychological and emotional dimensions" of his appeal in order to "create the energy to counter it."

"As Chairwoman, I will work to reinvent the party from the inside out," she continued. "For if we want a new president in four years, and a new Congress in two, then we must immediately get about the task of creating a new party."