Marianne Williamson announces bid to head DNC: "I will work to reinvent the party from the inside out"
Washington DC - Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson recently announced that she is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee.
On Thursday, Williamson shared an open letter to members of the DNC, in which she argued that the coming election for chair of the committee "feels different than in past years," and the party is in need of a "transformation."
"This year, the party faces a more critical problem than we have ever faced before," Williamson wrote.
"The MAGA phenomenon now challenges the very way that politics are done in America, and the traditional tool kit of party organizing will not be enough to meet the moment."
She went on to heavily criticize President-elect Donald Trump for having "ushered in an age of political theater," but noted that it's important to understand "the psychological and emotional dimensions" of his appeal in order to "create the energy to counter it."
"As Chairwoman, I will work to reinvent the party from the inside out," she continued. "For if we want a new president in four years, and a new Congress in two, then we must immediately get about the task of creating a new party."
What does Marianne Williamson plan to do as chair of the DNC?
The letter comes as many Democratic voters have expressed extreme dissatisfaction with how the party handled the 2024 presidential election, which led to candidate Kamala Harris losing to Trump.
Williamson ran for president in both 2020 and 2024. Throughout both campaigns, she has been openly critical of the Democratic Party's leadership, taking particular issue with how the DNC "suppresses" candidates that are not a part of the "establishment."
In her letter, Williamson envisioned the party under her leadership as one that "listens more" to its members, "advocates unequivocally" for the working class, and possesses "the humility to recognize we need to look in the mirror, and be willing to reinvent ourselves."
"Our ultimate success will be creating in people's minds a sense that in order to further that legacy, your smartest move is to vote for Democrats," Williamson wrote. "And the party will be worthy of that trust."
