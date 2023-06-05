Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for U-turn on January 6 tapes

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been pushing for the release of previously unseen footage from the January 6 Capitol riots, has surprisingly flip flopped on her position.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed her stance on unreleased footage of the January 6 Capitol riots. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Real America's Voice, MTG argued that releasing the footage could be dangerous for those involved.

"Number one, we put the security of the Capitol at risk, because there's over 1,700 video cameras," she explained.

"Number two, we also endanger many Americans that were simply standing on the Capitol grounds, maybe never even walked through the Capitol or committed any crimes, but they could have just walked further than where the barrier was simply because the barrier was torn down by the time they got there."

The far-right conservative still argues that what the public currently knows about January 6 is "a political narrative."