Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for U-turn on January 6 tapes
Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been pushing for the release of previously unseen footage from the January 6 Capitol riots, has surprisingly flip flopped on her position.
In a recent interview with Real America's Voice, MTG argued that releasing the footage could be dangerous for those involved.
"Number one, we put the security of the Capitol at risk, because there's over 1,700 video cameras," she explained.
"Number two, we also endanger many Americans that were simply standing on the Capitol grounds, maybe never even walked through the Capitol or committed any crimes, but they could have just walked further than where the barrier was simply because the barrier was torn down by the time they got there."
The far-right conservative still argues that what the public currently knows about January 6 is "a political narrative."
MAGA world turns on MTG
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had been working alongside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to air unreleased footage from the riots in an effort to paint those that stormed the building as "mostly peaceful."
MTG initially added her support and vowed to pickup where Carlson left off after his firing. Last Wednesday, she shared on Twitter that three outlets would be airing the content soon.
But her latest move, along with close ties to McCarthy and a vote in favor of the debt ceiling deal, have sparked backlash from some on the far-right.
Steve Bannon reportedly called for a "REAL MAGA" primary candidate to step up and contest MTG's seat in 2024.
