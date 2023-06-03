President Biden signs debt ceiling bill into law, averting default

Washington DC - On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed into law a debt ceiling bill passed by Congress after weeks of wrangling, moving to avert a catastrophic, self-induced default.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 authorizes the government to extend the so-called debt ceiling to renew borrowing, keeping the bills paid. The Treasury had warned that if the debt ceiling was blocked beyond Monday, the country would default on its $31 trillion debt.

A default would have likely triggered market panic, huge job losses, and a recession, with global implications.

In a statement shared on Saturday, the White House thanked the Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress "for their partnership."

In a rare Oval Office address late Friday, Biden said that the debt ceiling bill saved the country from "economic collapse."

Speaking from behind the historic Resolute Desk on live primetime TV, Biden said the deal resolving the standoff between Democrats and Republicans was a compromise where "no one got everything they wanted." However, the move "averted an economic crisis."

Biden used the occasion to project a reassuring, calm tone. Sprinkling his speech with chuckles and smiles, he praised his opponents for negotiating in good faith and promised Americans that he had never felt more optimistic.