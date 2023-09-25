Marjorie Taylor Greene dragged for messing up Yom Kippur social media post

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was ruthlessly ripped apart on social media after she shared a Yom Kippur post with a glaring mistake.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a social media post for Yom Kippur but quickly deleted it after users pointed out a glaring mistake. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, MAGA's "MVP" shared a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where she gave a shoutout to all her Jewish fans for the holiday.

"To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast," she said. "Gamar Chasima Tova!"

Greene's post included an image that said, "Wish you a blessed Yom Kippur" over a picture of a Hanukkah menorah - a nine-branched candelabrum that is traditionally lit for a different Jewish holiday that takes place in December.

Greene, who has made public statements that many have argued are antisemitic, including claiming that wildfires in the US are caused by "Jewish space lasers," quickly deleted the flub, but not before being dragged by other social media users.

Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz corrected Greene, stating, "That’s a picture for Chanukah. Different Jewish Holiday. Yom Kippur is where you atone for your sins."

"Lord knows you will be very busy," he added.

