Marjorie Taylor Green threatens Trump with vote rebellion amid growing rift

Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene ramped up her burgeoning rebellion against President Donald Trump 's administration by threatening to withhold her vote on key issues.

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to withhold her vote on key issues in a Republican-led spending bill while continuing a surprise attack on President Trump. © Collage: REUTERS & AFP/Mandel Ngan

Hours after MTG attacked Trump with a laundry list of complaints and a warned that "When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base," she threatened to withhold her vote on a Republican-led budget bill.

"I gave my vote for a Biden/Democrat funding and policy CR once because my President asked me to, but I will not do it again," she said in a rambling post on her X account.

MTG threatened to vote against funding for Ukraine, and lashed out at any policies related to Covid-19 vaccinations, abortion, and transgender people.

"I will not vote to fund a single penny or bullet to Ukraine regardless of a useless mineral deal that the American people do not care about or want," MTG said.



"And add Iran. Let the countries in that region of the world deal with them as they choose," she continued. "Not America, we have an enemy that has literally been murdering, raping, and stealing from Americans for years."



She called the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines "dangerous" and said that the Trump administration should "Make the DOGE cuts permanent."

MTG followed up her weekend rant with further posts on the war in Ukraine, which she called "America's proxy war with Russia," and railed against Trump's rare minerals deal with Ukraine.

"We don’t want the rare Earth minerals in Ukraine that will bind America to never ending spending and military defense," she said.