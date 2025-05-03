Marjorie Taylor Greene airs out MAGA's grievances over second Trump term: "Not happy"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took to social media to share a long list of grievances she has with President Donald Trump and his second term in office.

In a recent social media post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) heavily criticized multiple aspects of President Donald Trump's presidency. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Friday, MTG shared a lengthy X post, in which she argued that she is currently "frustrated and upset over the direction of things," and as MAGA's defacto leader, it clearly means Trump's base is "not happy" either.

Greene began by touting her record of consistently arguing against foreign wars, and took aim at the administration for being "on the verge of going to war with Iran."

"I don't think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries, especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength," Greene wrote.

Greene went on to take shots at the administration for its recent deal for mineral rights in Ukraine, for allowing the Covid-19 vaccines to continue to have FDA approval despite "reported injuries and deaths," not standing stronger against "the evil transgender assault against our children," and their refusal to "dispose" of "defiant" judges standing in the way of their MAGA agenda.

In conclusion, she noted election integrity is still a big issue, as she alleges undocumented migrants are still able to "steal" votes, and issued a stark warning to the Republican Party regarding upcoming elections.

"When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base," she wrote. "And Trump isn't on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that."