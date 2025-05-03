Marjorie Taylor Greene airs out MAGA's grievances over second Trump term: "Not happy"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took to social media to share a long list of grievances she has with President Donald Trump and his second term in office.
On Friday, MTG shared a lengthy X post, in which she argued that she is currently "frustrated and upset over the direction of things," and as MAGA's defacto leader, it clearly means Trump's base is "not happy" either.
Greene began by touting her record of consistently arguing against foreign wars, and took aim at the administration for being "on the verge of going to war with Iran."
"I don't think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries, especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength," Greene wrote.
Greene went on to take shots at the administration for its recent deal for mineral rights in Ukraine, for allowing the Covid-19 vaccines to continue to have FDA approval despite "reported injuries and deaths," not standing stronger against "the evil transgender assault against our children," and their refusal to "dispose" of "defiant" judges standing in the way of their MAGA agenda.
In conclusion, she noted election integrity is still a big issue, as she alleges undocumented migrants are still able to "steal" votes, and issued a stark warning to the Republican Party regarding upcoming elections.
"When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base," she wrote. "And Trump isn't on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that."
Marjorie Taylor Greene is still Donald Trump's no. 1 fan
Since she was first elected to represent Georgia in 2021, MTG has built a reputation as one of Trump's biggest MAGA allies in the House, consistently using her social media influence to defend his most controversial policies and rhetoric.
After Trump returned to office in January, Greene was tapped to head a subcommittee for the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, and has aggressively pushed legislation in alignment with his MAGA agenda.
Her journalist boyfriend Brian Glenn has also been granted access to the White House press pool, and has used the position to only ask questions that make Trump look good.
MTG is reportedly considering a run for Georgia Senator next year, and while she has said "no decisions have been made," she also noted she believes she would "crush" the primaries.
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire