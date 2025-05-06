Marjorie Taylor Greene takes surprising stance on bill against Israel boycotts

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and several other MAGA leaders fought down a proposed bill that they say sought to punish Americans' free speech rights to boycott Israel.

A recent resolution to punish governmental organizations that boycott Israel was cancelled after Marjorie Taylor Greene and others loudly opposed it. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Sunday, MTG shared an X post, announcing her plans to vote No on House Resolution 867.

"It is my job to defend American's rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them," Greene wrote.

The resolution, which was introduced by Republican Rep. Michael Lawler of New York and co-sponsored by 24 others, sought to expand the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, an anti-boycott law signed off by Donald Trump during his first presidential term, to include "boycotts imposed by international governmental organizations (IGOs)."

While Lawler has insisted the bill "focuses on institutional pressures, not personal choices," several MAGA leaders joined Greene, arguing it is a threat to free speech.

Rep. Ana Paulina-Luna argued the bill "threatens First Amendment rights," and former congressman Matt Gaetz joked that if it passes, "how many Israeli products do I need in my home to avoid fines or prison?"

Amid the mounting pressure, the bill was pulled from the voting schedule later that day.