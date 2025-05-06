Marjorie Taylor Greene takes surprising stance on bill against Israel boycotts
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and several other MAGA leaders fought down a proposed bill that they say sought to punish Americans' free speech rights to boycott Israel.
On Sunday, MTG shared an X post, announcing her plans to vote No on House Resolution 867.
"It is my job to defend American's rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them," Greene wrote.
The resolution, which was introduced by Republican Rep. Michael Lawler of New York and co-sponsored by 24 others, sought to expand the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, an anti-boycott law signed off by Donald Trump during his first presidential term, to include "boycotts imposed by international governmental organizations (IGOs)."
While Lawler has insisted the bill "focuses on institutional pressures, not personal choices," several MAGA leaders joined Greene, arguing it is a threat to free speech.
Rep. Ana Paulina-Luna argued the bill "threatens First Amendment rights," and former congressman Matt Gaetz joked that if it passes, "how many Israeli products do I need in my home to avoid fines or prison?"
Amid the mounting pressure, the bill was pulled from the voting schedule later that day.
Have Marjorie Taylor Greene changed her stance on pro-Palestinian protests?
The resolution comes as many critics in Congress have been criticizing massive protests and direct actions taking place across the US in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 50,000 Palestinians.
As MTG – who has a history of sharing antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories – has made it clear she supports Israel and is not concerned with Palestine's growing death toll, her opposition to HR 867 has been seen as a departure from her norm.
Greene and others have publicly bemoaned all anti-Israel sentiments as inherently antisemitic, and have even called on those caught doing so to face punishment.
In 2023, she led a successful charge to censure her colleague Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, for participating in a protest at the Capitol that she deemed an "insurrection."
Last year, Greene voted against a resolution that sought to codify a legal definition of antisemitism by bizarrely arguing the bill would result in Christians being labeled antisemitic "for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews."
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP