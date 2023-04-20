Marjorie Taylor Greene gets shut down by GOP members for insulting outbursts
Washington DC - Controversial Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) was silenced by fellow Republicans during a recent House hearing after she went on an insulting tirade.
During Wednesday's hearing, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell used his time to discuss how he believes he and his fellow politicians should "elevate our rhetoric" and "denounce antisemitism and anti-police rhetoric."
At one point, he brought out a large printout of an Instagram post by MTG, which aimed to incite a "defund the FBI" movement.
In predictable fashion, MTG went into attack mode when it was her time to speak next.
"That was quite entertaining from someone who had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy, and everyone knows it," she says to Swalwell with a devilish smirk.
Per CNN, the jab was a reference to a relationship Swalwell had several years ago with a woman who was suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative. Investigators found that he was targeted by the operative, and had done nothing wrong.
Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman described Greene's latest claim as "completely inappropriate," and called to have it removed from the record.
Republicans on the panel overruled his request, and MTG refused to withdraw the comment.
Marjorie Taylor Greene finds another target to roast
Greene, who has become infamous for her trollish behavior and incendiary rhetoric, then shifted her focus to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
She began yelling and accusing China of producing fentanyl that is "poisoning our young people."
As Mayorkas attempted to respond, she interrupted: "No, I reclaim my time, and you are a liar."
Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson jumped in, requesting once again to have her remarks taken off the record.
This time, Republican Rep. Mark Green, who also serves as chair for the House Homeland Security committee, heeded the call.
"It's pretty clear that the rules state you can't impugn someone's character," he explained. "Identifying or calling someone a liar is unacceptable in this committee and I make the ruling that we strike those words."
After asked for clarification, Green said "the gentle lady is no longer recognized."
Marjorie Taylor Greene caused a distraction
The incident shifted the hearing focus to Greene while her fellow politicians debated the logistics of her being struck down after she left the hearing.
On the other hand, MTG swears she has done nothing wrong, and has accused others of "doing the bidding of Bennie Thompson and the Democrats."
Rep. Mark Green reportedly was "furious" over Greene's big distraction, and may seek to have her removed from the committee altogether.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire