Marjorie Taylor Greene gets shut down by GOP members for insulting outbursts

Washington DC - Controversial Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) was silenced by fellow Republicans during a recent House hearing after she went on an insulting tirade.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was silenced during a House hearing by her fellow Republicans after she insulted other politicians. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

During Wednesday's hearing, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell used his time to discuss how he believes he and his fellow politicians should "elevate our rhetoric" and "denounce antisemitism and anti-police rhetoric."

At one point, he brought out a large printout of an Instagram post by MTG, which aimed to incite a "defund the FBI" movement.

In predictable fashion, MTG went into attack mode when it was her time to speak next.

"That was quite entertaining from someone who had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy, and everyone knows it," she says to Swalwell with a devilish smirk.

Per CNN, the jab was a reference to a relationship Swalwell had several years ago with a woman who was suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative. Investigators found that he was targeted by the operative, and had done nothing wrong.

Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman described Greene's latest claim as "completely inappropriate," and called to have it removed from the record.

Republicans on the panel overruled his request, and MTG refused to withdraw the comment.