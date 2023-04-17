Marjorie Taylor Greene trolls Lindsay Graham with bizarre edited photo
Washington, DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene clapped back after Senator Lindsay Graham criticized her for defending the alleged Pentagon leaker.
On April 13, following the arrest of a National Guardsman accused of publishing US intelligence information on the internet, Greene took to social media to blame the Democrats.
"Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar," she wrote in a tweet. "That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more."
"Ask yourself who is the real enemy?" she continued.
On Sunday, Graham argued in an interview that her remarks were "one of the most irresponsible statements she could make."
"There is no justification for this," he said. "And for any member of Congress to suggest it's okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger."
Though his criticism was fairly light, MTG couldn't seem to handle someone disagreeing with her, and she clapped back in the most bizarre way.
Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Lindsey Graham's criticism
Hours after Lindsey Graham's comments, Greene shared a doctored photo of CNN host Dana Bash pointing and smiling at the Senator, who is holding a can of Bud Light beer featuring the image of transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
"Is that real?" one Twitter user asked, which prompted others to share the real photo that shows Graham with a glass of beer rather than the can.
Bud Light, a major donor to the Republican party, recently took heavy backlash from conservatives after partnering with Mulvaney and putting her face on a limited edition can.
As conservatives called for boycotts, the company responded to the controversy in a statement. Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said they "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people, " affirming, "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
It's unclear whether Greene knew the photo was altered (or even did the editing herself), but she has publicly pledged to drink Coors Light instead after Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney.
In an ironic twist, many social media users pointed out that Coors Light is actually a public supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press