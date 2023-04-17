Marjorie Taylor Greene trolls Lindsay Graham with bizarre edited photo

Washington, DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene clapped back after Senator Lindsay Graham criticized her for defending the alleged Pentagon leaker.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a doctored photo of fellow Republican Lindsey Graham after he criticized her for defending the alleged Pentagon leaker. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On April 13, following the arrest of a National Guardsman accused of publishing US intelligence information on the internet, Greene took to social media to blame the Democrats.

"Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar," she wrote in a tweet. "That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more."

"Ask yourself who is the real enemy?" she continued.

On Sunday, Graham argued in an interview that her remarks were "one of the most irresponsible statements she could make."

"There is no justification for this," he said. "And for any member of Congress to suggest it's okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger."

Though his criticism was fairly light, MTG couldn't seem to handle someone disagreeing with her, and she clapped back in the most bizarre way.