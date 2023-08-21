Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls huge Donald Trump charges back at Georgia DA

Washington DC - House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed the Georgia district attorney leading Donald Trump 's fourth criminal indictment is actually guilty of the crimes brought against the former president.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is accusing Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis (l.) of the crimes that Donald Trump is being charged with. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & POOL /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

It should come as no surprise that "MAGA MVP" Greene has it out for Fulton Country DA Fani Willis, who recently brought charges against Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn election results in Georgia.

MTG, who defends Trump no matter what the accusation, is now going as far as arguing that Willis is guilty of violations under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the same crimes Trump will face trial for.

"I don't think [Trump is] going to get a fair trial at all," Greene explained. "As a matter of fact, I don't think these charges are fair. What Willis is trying to do is exactly what she's guilty of. She's charging him with RICO, racketeering and conspiracy."

"This is a grand conspiracy by the Democrat party to use the justice system at the federal level but also in the states, using these state DAs," she added.

Greene didn't provide any context or evidence for her claim, and went on to echo Trump's repeated argument that his legal issues are a part of an attempt by Democrats to "steal" the 2024 elections from him.