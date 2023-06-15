Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to defund classified docs investigation into Donald Trump

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading an effort to "defund" special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Donald Trump 's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

While MTG and other far-right Republicans have criticized the concept of "defunding" the police, there seems to be no such dislike when it comes to withdrawing funds from other branches of law enforcement.

On Monday, the conservative Congresswoman announced on Twitter that she is "writing an appropriations rider to DEFUND" Smith's office and investigation.

"I will not vote for ANY appropriations bill to fund the weaponization of government," she added.

MTG's staunch allegiance to Trump comes as no surprise, as she has always been a very vocal supporter of his.

Since Trump was recently indicted on 37 felony counts in the classified documents case, Republicans have come to his defense, echoing the former president's arguments that it is an attempt to interfere with his reelection chances in 2024.

Trump and the party also point to Hillary Clinton's email scandal that became a big issue during the 2016 election cycle, using it as an example to argue a double standard – though the cases are vastly different.

MTG shared a clip later on Monday of her on the House floor introducing her measure, and arguing that "there are others guilty of true crimes."