Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to pull the US out of NATO

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading a new effort to get President Joe Biden to withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced an amendment that aims to direct President Joe Biden to remove the US from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

MTG may have recently been booted from the House Freedom Caucus, but she's not letting it stop her from continuing to shake things up in DC.

The Independent reports that on Tuesday, the far-right congresswoman proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that aims to direct Biden to withdraw from NATO because the US spends "more than its fair share" to be a part of the organization.

"They are not a reliable partner whose defense spending should be paid for by American citizens," MTG explained about the amendment. "For the better part of the last decade, Germany has contributed only around one percent of its GDP to finance NATO obligations while the United States is paying around four percent of our GDP to defend NATO countries."

"Western European countries could and should be stepping up their financial contributions to ensure the security of NATO," she added. "Instead, they are entirely beholden to Russia and US taxpayers expected to foot the bill."

Greene's proposal came the same day that Biden was in Lithuania to attend the NATO summit. In a tweet on Tuesday, the president said he was there to "reaffirm our ironclad commitment to NATO."