Did Trump convince Marjorie Taylor Greene to ditch her Senate bid?

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently had her sights set on a run for Senate, but reportedly changed her mind after President Donald Trump presented her with some data.

A recent report claims Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) decided not to run for Senate after President Donald Trump showed her low polling data. © Collage: REUTERS & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump had his longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio look into whether Greene could successfully flip Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff's seat in Georgia.

The results predicted that MTG, who managed to win re-election to her House seat late last year, would lose the race by a massive 18 points.

Trump's team was reportedly "determined to keep Greene out of the race" as they feared she "wouldn't be competitive" in an election they believe is a must-win.

The report came after Greene shared a lengthy X post last Friday announcing she would not be running for Senate, despite having previously expressed interest in doing so.

While she said she is confident she would win the race, she argued the Senate is inefficient, and said her presence would be a waste of time because "nothing changes."

In a statement to the WSJ, Greene claimed the polling was part of a "private conversation" she wasn't involved in that has been leaked to the press.