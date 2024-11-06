Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election bid in Georgia

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will continue to hold her House seat after she recently scored a huge re-election win.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene won her re-election bid, and will represent Georgia's 14th District for a third term. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Tuesday evening, MTG was dubbed the projected winner to represent the 14th District against her Democratic rival Shawn Harris.

As of Wednesday morning, with more than 95% of votes reported by DDHQ, Greene held a massive lead of 64.4% with 243,200 votes against Harris' 35.6% with 134,482 votes.

This will be Greene's third time representing the deep red district since 2021.

Greene has made a name for herself in Washington as one of the biggest surrogates for Donald Trump – who also won re-election on Tuesday.

She has also become well known for her extreme rhetoric and penchant for conspiracy theories.

In a statement shared on social media regarding her victory, she vowed to accomplish Trump's agenda this term and said she would make sure Republicans who "stabbed Trump in the back" during his first administration won't do so again this time.

"I’ve fought for 4 years now and proudly wear the battle scars from the nasty American last traitors (from both parties and the media) that tried to kill me," Greene wrote.

"There is no way I'm backing down now," she added.