Marjorie Taylor Greene teases run for governor and Senate as she considers her political future
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently teased her plans for her political future after she finishes her work with President Donald Trump's administration.
Greene did an interview with the Politically Georgia podcast on Thursday, during which she shared how she was mulling over running to take over her state's Senate seat.
"Of course, I'm considering all possibilities," Greene said.
"No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn't say I wasn't considering it."
She also went on to say that running for governor of the state is not off the table.
Since 2021, Greene has served as a representative of Georgia's 14th Congressional District.
She has built a reputation for her penchant for conspiracy theories and her ardent support for Trump.
After Trump won re-election in November, she was appointed to head a subcommittee for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is scheduled to disband on July 4, 2026.
Senator Jon Ossoff shares his thoughts on MTG taking over his seat
The current Senator for Georgia is Democrat Jon Ossoff, whose seat will be up for grabs next year. Punchbowl News has described him as "the most endangered Senate Democratic incumbent" as Republicans are pushing for the state's current Governor Brian Kemp – who will reach his limit next year – to run for the seat.
In an interview with MSNBC in December, after Trump managed to win re-election, Ossoff argued MTG "would be a disaster for the country" if she won the seat, but admitted it was possible.
"Congresswoman Greene represents [an] extremely divisive, zealous, partisan MAGA brand of politics that I think would be an electoral problem for her in Georgia," he explained. "But, with the former president's support in a primary, she may very well be the general election candidate."
On Friday, The Daily Beast asked Greene to confirm her ambitions, but she rolled her eyes in response, and told a member of her staff, "I love how they create their own stories."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire