Marjorie Taylor Greene teases run for governor and Senate as she considers her political future

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently teased her plans for her political future after she finishes her work with President Donald Trump 's administration.

During a recent interview, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed interest in running in the state's gubernatorial and Senate races. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Greene did an interview with the Politically Georgia podcast on Thursday, during which she shared how she was mulling over running to take over her state's Senate seat.

"Of course, I'm considering all possibilities," Greene said.

"No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn't say I wasn't considering it."

She also went on to say that running for governor of the state is not off the table.

Since 2021, Greene has served as a representative of Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

She has built a reputation for her penchant for conspiracy theories and her ardent support for Trump.

After Trump won re-election in November, she was appointed to head a subcommittee for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is scheduled to disband on July 4, 2026.