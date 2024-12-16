Hakeem Jeffries criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene as head of DOGE committee: "Are you kidding me?"

Washington DC - Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently had quite a dismissive reaction when he was asked about working closely with MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene .

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (l.) recently shared his thoughts on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene being tapped to head a new government committee. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with MSNBC, Jeffries was asked if he was recommending his Democratic colleagues join the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a government agency created by incoming president Donald Trump.

"We'll have that internal discussion," Jeffries said. "But as I understand it, the person charged with executing this vision is Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Are you kidding me? This is not a serious effort when you put Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge," he scoffed, adding, "It speaks for itself."

Last month, Greene – who is well-known for her aggressive political style, penchant for conspiracy theories, and staunch loyalty to Trump – announced she had been tapped to lead a subcommittee within DOGE that will assist with rooting out "waste and abuse" in government spending.

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna recently praised the agency in an op-ed, and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders also expressed support, sharing in a post earlier this month that billionaire Elon Musk, who will lead the agency, "is right."