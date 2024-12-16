Hakeem Jeffries criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene as head of DOGE committee: "Are you kidding me?"
Washington DC - Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently had quite a dismissive reaction when he was asked about working closely with MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In an interview with MSNBC, Jeffries was asked if he was recommending his Democratic colleagues join the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a government agency created by incoming president Donald Trump.
"We'll have that internal discussion," Jeffries said. "But as I understand it, the person charged with executing this vision is Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"Are you kidding me? This is not a serious effort when you put Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge," he scoffed, adding, "It speaks for itself."
Last month, Greene – who is well-known for her aggressive political style, penchant for conspiracy theories, and staunch loyalty to Trump – announced she had been tapped to lead a subcommittee within DOGE that will assist with rooting out "waste and abuse" in government spending.
Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna recently praised the agency in an op-ed, and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders also expressed support, sharing in a post earlier this month that billionaire Elon Musk, who will lead the agency, "is right."
But Jeffries, who will lead the Democratic Party's opposition efforts against much of Trump's agenda in his upcoming term, seems dedicated to pushing back.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP