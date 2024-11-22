Marjorie Taylor Greene joins forces with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in Trump's cabinet
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she will be playing a part in Donald Trump's new department in charge of cutting government spending.
On Thursday, Greene announced in an X post that she had been tapped to lead a subcommittee of the Department of Government Efficiency.
"I won't rest until we've rooted out every penny of waste and abuse," she wrote.
"The American people deserve a government that works for them, not against them!"
The department was created by Trump specifically for the world's richest man, far-right billionaire Elon Musk, who will lead it alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump has said the department will "slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."
In a recent interview, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, who is helping put together DOGE, said the subcommittee will be tasked with "implementing" the MAGA agenda, and helping to eliminate "fat cats" in Washington.
In a follow-up post, Greene explained that she has years of business experience, and argued that, while in the private sector bad employees are laid off, in government, they "never get fired."
"This is incredibly unfair to the hard-working taxpayers of our country, and it’s about to change," she added. "I can’t wait to get to work!!"
