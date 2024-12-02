Bernie Sanders weighs in on DOGE and the US military budget: "Elon Musk is right"

Washington DC - After years of attacking billionaires, Senator Bernie Sanders appears to have found some common ground with the world's richest person, Elon Musk .

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders called for a reduction of the US military budget, which neared $900 billion this year. © REUTERS

"Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions," Sanders posted on X on Sunday.

"Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud," he continued. "That must change."

Musk, along with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to head his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to "slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies."

Opponents have warned the department's recommendations could involve cutting critical social spending while leaving thousands of federal workers without a job.

Representative Ro Khanna has also suggested bipartisan collaboration with DOGE to reduce the US' astronomical military spending, posting on X last week: "When it comes to waste, fraud, and abuse and opening the 5 primes [Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman] to more competition, there are Democrats on [the House Armed Services Committee] who will work with Elon Musk and DOGE."

Congress in 2024 approved $841.4 billion for the Pentagon – even as many Americans struggle to pay rent or afford health care, and people around the world suffer under US militarism and imperialism.

