Jasmine Crockett begs Jeff Bezos to send Marjorie Taylor Greene into orbit

Atlanta, Georgia - Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently took aim at her MAGA colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene , suggesting that maybe it's time she leave the planet.

During a recent episode of the CNN show Have I Got News For You, Crockett sat down with host and comedian Roy Wood Jr., along with a panel of other guests, to discuss current events.

At one point, the panel discussed how billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is soon planning to launch an all-female space flight led by his wife Lauren Sánchez.

The flight will carry a number of notable celebrities, such as pop star Katy Perry and CBS News journalist Gayle King.

As the panel discussed other prospective crew members, someone suggested sending MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – but Crockett went one better.

"No, no, no! Take Marjorie!" Crockett exclaimed with crossed fingers, garnering applause and laughs from the crowd.

Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, MTG has built an infamous reputation for regularly fighting with her colleagues, her penchant for conspiracy theories, and diehard loyalty to Donald Trump.

Last year, Crockett and MTG had a heated exchange on the House floor after the Republican insulted the Democrat's eyelashes.

Crockett famously responded by describing Greene as having a "bleach blonde, bad-built butch body."