Jasmine Crockett reveals how funds from Marjorie Taylor Greene "clapback" merch will help "save our democracy"

Washington DC - During a recent interview, Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett defended her decision to release a line of merchandise commemorating her recent feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene .

In a recent interview, Jasmine Crockett (r.) explained how she plans to use funds raised from her merchandise line making fun of Marjorie Taylor Greene (l.) © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

On Thursday, Crockett sat down for a conversation with The View, where she revealed that she is capitalizing on her viral insult against Greene in an effort to help her party "save our democracy."

"My money goes to frontliners – people that are in fights to make sure that we can take the House," Crockett explained, pointing to the very slim majority Republicans have been struggling to maintain in the House of Representatives.

"We've seen that the House has been run like a circus. We need Hakeem Jeffries as the speaker of the House."

She continued, "If [Republicans] lose the House, I'm just going to go ahead and blame it on Marjorie."

Crockett recently got into a heated exchange with Greene during a House hearing after the Georgia congresswoman insulted Crockett's "fake eyelashes" for seemingly no reason.

She responded by indirectly referring to Greene as a "bleach blonde bad-built butch body," and her reaction quickly went viral, with social media users sharing countless memes and hilarious diss tracks.

Crockett later launched her "Crockett Clapback Collection," featuring a shirt with the viral insult on it for sale.

While the move has been praised by many who believe Crockett "stood up" to Greene, some critics aren't happy with the media circus that the feud created.