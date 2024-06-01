Jasmine Crockett reveals how funds from Marjorie Taylor Greene "clapback" merch will help "save our democracy"
Washington DC - During a recent interview, Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett defended her decision to release a line of merchandise commemorating her recent feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene.
On Thursday, Crockett sat down for a conversation with The View, where she revealed that she is capitalizing on her viral insult against Greene in an effort to help her party "save our democracy."
"My money goes to frontliners – people that are in fights to make sure that we can take the House," Crockett explained, pointing to the very slim majority Republicans have been struggling to maintain in the House of Representatives.
"We've seen that the House has been run like a circus. We need Hakeem Jeffries as the speaker of the House."
She continued, "If [Republicans] lose the House, I'm just going to go ahead and blame it on Marjorie."
Crockett recently got into a heated exchange with Greene during a House hearing after the Georgia congresswoman insulted Crockett's "fake eyelashes" for seemingly no reason.
She responded by indirectly referring to Greene as a "bleach blonde bad-built butch body," and her reaction quickly went viral, with social media users sharing countless memes and hilarious diss tracks.
Crockett later launched her "Crockett Clapback Collection," featuring a shirt with the viral insult on it for sale.
While the move has been praised by many who believe Crockett "stood up" to Greene, some critics aren't happy with the media circus that the feud created.
Jasmine Crockett addresses criticisms that the Marjorie Taylor Greene feud has gone too far
While the feud and Crockett's response have become a big hit with users on the internet, some critics are not entertained or excited by the idea of elected officials turning their jobs into a public spectacle for social media.
Since she was elected in 2020, Greene has become well-known for her penchant for conspiracy theories, staunch loyalty to Donald Trump, and her aggressive and crass approach to politics.
She has regularly feuded with members from both major political parties, and has made a habit of insulting colleagues she has disagreements with.
During her interview, Crockett was asked for her thoughts about critics who have accused her of "lowering the institution" by playing into the feud.
"Here's the deal – there are people such as Trump that want to peddle bibles, peddle gym shoes, peddle whatever it is – anything that he can sell, he's gonna sell it, and he's not doing it for his party, he's doing it for himself," Crockett argued.
"So what [MTG] meant for evil, in my opinion, God meant for good, and so that's what I was going to do in that moment," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia