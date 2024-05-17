MTG and Jasmine Crockett exchange personal jabs in tense hearing: "Bad-built butch body"
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated spat with some of her colleagues during a recent House hearing.
According to CNN, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on Thursday to discuss possibly holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
The hearing quickly grew tense, becoming worse when MTG decided to take a shot at her Democrat colleagues.
"I'd like to know if any Democrats on the committee are employing Judge [Juan] Merchan's daughter?" Greene said, referring to the judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.
"Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland?" asked Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
"I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," MTG clapped back, sending the House floor into chaos.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped in to defend Crockett, calling Greene's comment "disgusting."
"Are your feelings hurt?" MTG said back to AOC, after which the latter warned, "Oh girl, oh baby girl, don't even play."
"Baby girl? I don't think so," Greene replied.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer later ruled that Greene's jab did not violate rules against "engaging in personalities."
Crockett then fired back with a dig evidently aimed at MTG as she said, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't work well with others
The tense exchange disrupted the hearing for over an hour.
Comer got Greene to agree to strike her words from the record, but she repeatedly insisted, "I'm not apologizing."
She even attempted to bait AOC into debating her, and when she turned it down, Greene said, "Yeah, you don't have enough intelligence."
This isn't the first time Greene has battled on the House floor with a female colleague – last year, she got into a shouting match with fellow MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert, which witnessing lawmakers claimed almost came to blows.
Greene was subsequently kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus for calling Boebert "a little b***h" during the altercation.
The Georgia congresswoman has also had issues getting along with her coworkers in recent weeks after she aggressively pushed forward a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, which was voted down.
Greene loosely addressed the altercation in a social media post on Friday, stating, "Pardon me if I don't talk as nicely as some people would like to hear."
