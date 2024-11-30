Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA allies celebrate "Trumpsgiving"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA politicians celebrated Thanksgiving by giving thanks for the one they cherish most: Donald Trump .

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) and other MAGA politicians shared Thanksgiving wishes that were focused on celebrating Donald Trump's election win. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, MTG - who has been dubbed "MAGA's MVP" – shared a meme on X that showed the definition of "Trumpsgiving" as "The expression of gratitude that Kamala [Harris] is NOT the president [see also: 'Trump won,' 'liberal tears']."

Greene's trolling broke tradition by attempting to bait the opposition instead of simply wishing the nation a happy turkey day, and other MAGA allies followed suit.

Trump shared a clip from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, which featured the faces of various Democrat politicians imposed over characters enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.

At the end of the clip, Trump pops out of the turkey, doing his signature fist pump dance.

He also shared a rage-filled post, taking aim at "radical left lunatics," which his eldest son reposted and added, "Mean Tweets and soon world peace. We are back."

JD Vance, Trump's running mate, shared an image of Norman Rockwell's famous painting Freedom from Want, but it featured him and Trump at the head of the table, holding a plate featuring the electoral map of Trump's win.