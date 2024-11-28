Trump shares Thanksgiving message dedicated to "Radical Left Lunatics"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump took aim at his political enemies and those that disagree with him in a Thanksgiving message to the country.

On Thursday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share a message in his usual aggressive style.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

"Don't worry," he added, "our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

His post comes as he had spent the past year running for re-election while also battling a slew of legal fights that he claimed were brought about by his political enemies "weaponizing" the justice system against him.

Now that he has won and will soon move back into the White House, he's vowed to get "retribution" against those he has deemed "the enemy from within."